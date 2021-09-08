Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 572.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 161,957 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,741. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.