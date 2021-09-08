Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ CERE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,741. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.10.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
