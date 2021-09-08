Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL opened at $449.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.59 and a 52 week high of $450.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.