ChatCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $59,378.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,080.86 or 1.00440514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00066376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

