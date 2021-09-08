Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Shares Gap Down to $130.09

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.09, but opened at $126.80. Chesapeake Utilities shares last traded at $126.80, with a volume of 2 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

