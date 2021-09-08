Chiliz Price Down 10.3% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $516.78 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00167346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00720416 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

