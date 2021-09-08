Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 21.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 19.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 620,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

