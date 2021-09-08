Chimpion Price Tops $3.07 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00006600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $97.42 million and $805,966.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

