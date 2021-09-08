China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of EGRNF stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. China Evergrande Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

