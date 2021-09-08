ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $41.17

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.17, but opened at $39.23. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

