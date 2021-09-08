Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00 at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,770.93.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,894.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,786.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,552.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.