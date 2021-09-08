Chris Kennedy Sells 80,708 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

ITV stock opened at GBX 116.60 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.79. ITV plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57.84 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.