Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

