CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIXX. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

CIXX opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 294,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,642,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

