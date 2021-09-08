CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.20.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$153.63. 1,123,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

