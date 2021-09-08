Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 123.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after buying an additional 951,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.79. 16,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $3,313,277. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

