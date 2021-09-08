CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 55,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.