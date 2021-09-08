CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,481 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

PII stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

