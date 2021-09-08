CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 71 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.15. 25,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,998. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.