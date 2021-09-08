ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 179,658.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

