ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.