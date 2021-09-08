ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

