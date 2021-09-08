ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,963,000 after purchasing an additional 185,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 61.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 679,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,425,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Rexnord stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

