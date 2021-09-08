ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,409 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 493,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,986,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 578.00 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

