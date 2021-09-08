ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 325.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.3% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE FPI opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a PE ratio of 627.00 and a beta of 0.88. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

