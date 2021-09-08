CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Head to Head Review

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CleanSpark and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 45.38 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -24.60 Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.93 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 232.29%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.05, indicating that its stock price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63% Creative Realities 5.96% 16.52% 5.05%

Summary

Creative Realities beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

