CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $7.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.05 billion and the lowest is $6.81 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.19. 120,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.