Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after buying an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $8,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Codexis has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

