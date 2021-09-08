Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$130.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$133.50.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$115.87 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$117.86.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

