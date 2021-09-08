Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
TUFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.
Shares of TUFN opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.
Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.