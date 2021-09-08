Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of TUFN opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

