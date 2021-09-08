Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.6% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $62,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

