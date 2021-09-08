Commerce Bank Buys 2,945 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

