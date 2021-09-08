Commerce Bank Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 177.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

Shares of SHW opened at $302.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

