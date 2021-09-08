Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Rollins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rollins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 31.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

