Commerce Bank Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

