Commerce Bank Sells 1,097 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

