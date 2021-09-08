Commerce Bank Sells 2,149 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,598,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

