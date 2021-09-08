Comparing Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) & Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Fortress Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortress Biotech $45.60 million 7.56 -$46.53 million ($0.65) -5.25

Aerovate Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortress Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerovate Therapeutics and Fortress Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fortress Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Fortress Biotech has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 210.85%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Aerovate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Fortress Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Fortress Biotech -63.05% -15.34% -9.26%

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend. The company was founded on June 28, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

