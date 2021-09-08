Comparing Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wipro and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 1 3 1 0 2.00 RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00

Wipro presently has a consensus target price of $6.23, indicating a potential downside of 35.37%. RumbleON has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.35%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Wipro.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 17.83% 20.35% 13.09% RumbleON -2.57% -84.44% -11.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wipro and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 6.48 $1.48 billion $0.26 37.08 RumbleON $416.43 million 0.31 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -3.98

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Wipro has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wipro beats RumbleON on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

