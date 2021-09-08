Compass Minerals International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Minerals International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 118.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Compass Minerals International worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

