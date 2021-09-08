Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $6.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,714. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

