Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Up 1.1%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 34,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 86,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$96.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.