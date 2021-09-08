Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.75

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €117.75 ($138.53) and traded as low as €110.42 ($129.91). Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €110.88 ($130.45), with a volume of 254,347 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €116.13 and a 200-day moving average of €117.69.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

