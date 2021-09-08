Contrasting PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) & Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PacificHealth Laboratories and Aurora Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 6 7 0 0 1.54

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $7.82, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis -895.36% -11.19% -8.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Aurora Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 6.82 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.50

PacificHealth Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

