Contrasting Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 61.81% -10.13% -2.87% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

17.0% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus target price of $11.46, indicating a potential upside of 67.85%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and ZaZa Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.32 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -6.70 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

