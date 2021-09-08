Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Copa worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Copa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 520,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

NYSE:CPA opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

