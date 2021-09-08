CorionX Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CorionX has a market capitalization of $229,397.97 and approximately $67,601.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00151670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.77 or 0.00722016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042039 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,878,398 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

