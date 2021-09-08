Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

