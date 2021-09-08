Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $46.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Corning by 40.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.