Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

