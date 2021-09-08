Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $8.56. Coty shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 601,758 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.
Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.