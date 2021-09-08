Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $8.56. Coty shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 601,758 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

